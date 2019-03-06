Politicians Planning Violence to disrupt Guber Polls – Buratai

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly polls, the Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, has said that military intelligence revealed that some politicians are planning to perpetrate acts of violence including bombings and assassinations to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the elections.

Buratai said the army “must not allow them to succeed.”

He stated this on Wednesday in his opening remarks at a strategic meeting with Principal Staff Officers, General Officers Commanding and field commanders at the army headquarters in Abuja, ahead of Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly elections.

Buratai said during the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections, some level of violence was recorded leading to “disruption of polls, burning of ballot boxes in some areas as well as loss of lives, including the death of an officer and three soldiers.”

The army chief noted that hobnobbing and fraternisation with politicians during this election period was prohibited, urging “commanders to deal decisively with any electoral crime or action such as thuggery, snatching of ballot boxes, illegal possession of electoral materials and firearms as well as other crimes that would mar the smooth conduct of the election.”

