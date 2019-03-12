Poly Graduate Arrested for Peddling Hard Drugs in Edo

A 23-year-old Polytechnic graduate, Lucky Abel, is currently being detained by the operatives of Edo State Command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), over alleged drug peddling.

Lucky Abel who hailed from Benue State, was arrested​ at Okada in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the State for being in possession of substances suspected to be cocaine.

Aside the cracked cocaine, he was also found with skunk cannabis and rohypnol.

Skunk is a hybrid-sativa strain of marijuana that creates a skunk-like smell.

The Commander of NDLEA in Edo State, Buba Wakawa, confirmed the arrest of the suspect

He said: “The arrest was based on information received on the illegal activities of the suspect in the state.

“Drug exhibits recovered from the suspect include eight wraps of crack cocaine, weighing 24 grammes, 53 wraps of skunk cannabis, weighing 250 grammes, and 45 tablets of rohypnol.”

Buba urged the youths and members of the public to shun drug trafficking and fulfil their dreams and aspirations in life.

“Drug trafficking and abuse will cut short your enviable future. This suspect ought to be preparing to further his studies or engage in any meaningful work but that can only take place after he had been cleared of this criminal charge,” he said.

The suspect in his statement, said that he has been smuggling drugs for the past one year.

“I have been selling drugs for the past one year. I attended Okada Grammar School, Okada and graduated in 2010. Thereafter, I studied Business Administration at Edo State Polytechnic Usen, in 2013.

“After my diploma course, l wanted a job to sustain myself but there was none. That was how a friend introduced me to drug trafficking. In order to get more profit, l sell different types of drugs like cocaine, cannabis and rohypnol. I get my supply from new road in Ovia South West of Edo State.”

The NDLEA Commander warned drug dealers to quit the illegal business or be prepared for arrest and prosecution. He added that the suspect will soon be charged to court after investigation.

