Six Killed in Attack on Kaduna Community

Six people have been reportedly killed in an attack on Sabon Sara community near Kidandan village in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, few days after more than 40 were killed in similar circumstance in Kamarai community.

Eight others were reported to have sustained gunshot injuries.

This is even as death toll from the recent attack on Karamai community in Kaduna State has risen from 29 to 40, Governor Nasir El-Rufai confirmed on Saturday.

It was gathered that the hoodlums attacked Sabon Sara village at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning in an attempt to kidnap one Alhaji Nasidi, a large scale farmer in the area.

An eyewitness, who pleaded for anonymity, said the gunmen who stormed the village in large numbers were unable to kidnap the farmer. Instead, they whisked his wife away.

The source added that the villagers mobilised themselves and chased the gunmen and eventually retrieved the woman from captivity.

“In an attempt to rescue the woman, the bandits opened fire on us killing six persons while eight other people among us escaped with gunshot wounds.

“The deceased have been buried according to Islamic rites in the presence of Giwa Local Govt Chairman, Engr. Abubakar Shehu Lawal Giwa and the Council Secretary, Alhaji Usman Ismail.

“While the eight injured persons were rushed to Kauran Wali Clinic in Zaria for medical attention,” the source said.

At Kauran Wali Clinic located on Gaskiya Junction, some of the victims were on a drip. However, it seemed that the necessary urgent medical attention was missing.

Those killed include; Ibrahim Bakanike, Lawal S/pawa, Lawal Belo, Tukur Kafinta and Ummaru Mai Rake while one Fatima Ahmad died as a result of high blood pressure.

All efforts to confirm from the police proved abortive as the Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna State Police Command, Yakubu Sabo, did not pick his calls as of the time of filing this report.

When contacted, the Council Secretary, Usman Ismail, confirmed the incident and appealed to members of the community to remain calm.

He assured that the council was doing everything possible to ensure the security of lives and property of its residents.

