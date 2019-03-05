Breaking News

South East Presidential Committee of APC Gives 48 Hours to Recall Suspended Imo Gov

The Presidential Support Committee (PSC), South East Zone, has given the APC national working committee (NWC) 48 hours ultimatum to lift the suspension order placed on Imo State Goveyrnor, Rochas Okorocha.
The All Progressives Congress NWC had last week suspended Okorocha and his Ogun State counterpart, Ibikunle Amosun, over what it described as amti-party activities.
The NWC had also recommended to National Executive Council (NEC) expulsion of the governors from the party.
According to the Presidential Committee, Tuesday, the suspension on Governor Okorocha came to it as a rude shock.
At a press briefing in Owerri, the presidential committee condemned the suspension, saying the act was done by a cabal.
It also wondered why the party would suspend what it described as one the ‘major financier of the party.”
The presidential committee said the suspension was a ploy to disorganise Ndigbo ahead of the 2023 presidential election believed to be the turn of the zone to produce a president.
The Presidential committee were led by the Director of Inter-Party Affairs, South East; Robert Ngwu, National Legal Adviser; Ejikeme Ugwu and Director, Political Matters; Comrade Maxwel Okoye.
According to the presidential committee: “Okorocha’s suspension came to us as a rude shock. There is no way a cabal can suspend a major financier of the party. We give the NWC and the national chairman 48 hours to reverse the suspension without delay else, we will resort to legal and mass action against the leadership of APC.
“The suspension is aimed at disorganising Igbo ahead of 2023. Oshiomhole cannot wake up and suspend a major financier of the party. We plead with Buhari not to allow some few individuals to rubbish his friends because we know that Okorocha is a good friend of the president.”

