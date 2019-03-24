Supplementary Poll: Tambuwal, Ortom, Lalong Win Re-election

Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been reelected.

Also re-elected are Sam Ortom of Benue State of the People’s Democratic Party, and Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong, who was elected for a second term on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The resultnof Kano is still being awaited while that of Bauchi State has been suspended until court decides result from Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area.

Tambuwal scored the highest votes after polling a total of 512,002 from both the March 9 first ballot and Saturday’s supplementary election. Ahmad Aliyu of the APC came close behind with 511,661, losing to his erstwhile principal with just 341votes. Aliyu was Tambuwal’s Deputy Governor.

Both men were of the APC until Tambuwal defected to the PDP.

Plateau State Governor, Lalong of the APC retained his seat

The Governor was declared the winner of the polls by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday in Jos.

Lalong was declared the winner with 595,582 votes after beating his close rival, Jeremiah Useni of the PDP, who got 546,813 votes.

Meanwhile, the candidate of the PDP in Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, won the supplementary poll of Saturday.

In Benue, Ortom scored 23, 897 to beat his closet rival, Emmanuel Jime of the APC, who scored 160, 136 to come second.

Earlier, reports from the state indicated that local government collation officer for Gboko Local Government Area, Comfort Dooshima, was shot by unknown gunmen in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Ms Doshima, a professor and lecturer at the University of Agriculture was on her way to the INEC headquarters, Makurdi, to present results from the local government.

She has been rushed to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital.

