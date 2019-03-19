suspected Cultists Descend on Schools, Injure Students in Edo

Pandemonium broke out at Oba Akenzua Secondary School and the Ihogbe College in Benin, Edo State on Tuesday, when suspected cultists invaded the schools and decended on the pupils and teachers.

Only the intervention by police operatives brought the situation under control.

However, several students were reportedly wounded by the knives and cutlasses wielding invaders.

Both schools are adjacent each other and are located along ICE Road, off Wire Road, in Benin.

Eyewitnesses account had it that teachers and students scampered for safety when the cultists started shooting and attacking students.

It was gathered that the suspected cultists were heading for a target in the area where some students who are suspected to be members of junior rival cult group started throwing stones at them.

Thereafter, the cultists stormed the school and started inflicting injuries on any student at sight.

One of the students was said to have been fatally injured and was rushed to the hospital.

Heavy presence of security operatives were noticed when our correspondent visited the school.

Two of the suspected attackers that were arrested by the police were crying, insisting that they were innocent.

A resident in the area said activities of cult related attacks have been on the rise in recent times.

Edo State Commissioner for Education, Emmanuel Agbale, who confirmed the incident, said no student was killed in the attack.

Agbale said policemen were quickly drafted to the area and the cultists were chased away.

Agbale said: “Students of both schools have always been engaging in fight. Security would be beefed up in the area. Plans are also on to merge both schools as one. For now, the schools would not be shut down due to the attack.”

“Yes, there was a cult fight between two different cult group and the fight took place in Akenzua secondary school premises where two students were injured with matchet cuts by the cultists.

Edo Police Command spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, also confirmed the incident.

“It was reported that one of the cultists was beaten by a student of Akenzua secondary school during a fight, as a result, members of his cult invaded the school (Akenzua) with cutlasses and started fighting the school,” he said

