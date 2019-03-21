Suspected Herdsmen Kill 10 in Benue

Suspected herdsmen reportedly killed 10 people in Tser Uoreleegeb in Ubabai council ward of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Sources in the community said the gunmen shot indiscriminately after invading the village.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “The people were sleeping in front of their house when the gunmen arrived.

“They shot at them and immediately ran away. So, no one can say who killed them.”

But the Chairman of Guma LGA, Richard Shaor, who confirmed the incident, believed the attack was carried out by herdsmen.

He said, “On Monday someone was killed by herdsmen before the incident at Tser Uoreleegeb.

“The same herdsmen went to this community on Tuesday night and killed 10 people who were sleeping outside.

“Their remains have been buried because the villagers insisted that the corpses should be brought to the village for burial.”

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Catherine Anene, said, “The Divisional Police Officer in Guma has confirmed the incident. He said he saw five corpses at the burial ground.”

The Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke, Maj Gen Adeyemi Yekini, said, “investigations into the attack in Guma is ongoing.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

