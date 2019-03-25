Suspected Herdsmen Rape Lady to Death in Nadarawa

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have reportedly raped a lady to death in Andaha village area of Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The Nasarawa State police command has confirmed the incident.

It was learnt that the incident happened when some Mada ladies said to be returning from a wedding ceremony were waylaid by suspected Fulani herders who raped one of them to death. The incident sparked the anger of Mada youths in the area who launched an attack that claimed the life of a Fulani boy.

Confirming the incident in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital on Sunday, the state Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, said the command received information on Saturday that some Mada young ladies who were returning from a wedding were accosted by some suspected Fulani herders who captured and raped one of them to death.

According to him, one of the ladies reported the incident to their village and the youths in the area mobilised themselves and attacked the Fulani settlement. He said the fracas led to the death of a Fulani boy.

He added that two leaders of the warring communities tried to address the crisis, but said all their efforts could not yield any success as some of the angry Fulani herders numbering over 200 in the area also launched a reprisal in Maite and Ndem where they burned down 27 houses.

According to the police boss, no life was lost during the attack. He said the command had already drafted some of its personnel to the area to maintain of law and order.

He said: “At about early hours of Sunday, some suspected Fulani herders numbering over 200 launched a reprisal on two villages, namely Maite and Ndem in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state and burned down 27 houses.”

