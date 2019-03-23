Breaking News

Two Apprentices Defraud Master of N160m, Remanded at Ikoyi Prison

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Two apprentices were Friday docked at a Lagos Magistrate’s Court for allegedly selling electronics worth N160m belonging to their employer and converting the money to their personal use.

They were alleged to have used the money to build houses in their village.

The accused, Michael Kingsly, 27, from Ohazara area of Ebonyi State and Fabian Okoye, 22, from Anambra State, according to a police source Assistant Inspector General, Lawal Shehu, in charge of Zone 2 Command, Lagos, ordered their arrest following a petition by the complainant, Anayo Onyeka.

The accused persons were charged before the Igbosere Magistrate’s Court, Lagos on a four count charge of conspiracy and fraud.

Police Counsel, Francis Igbinosa told the Court in Charge No K/17/2019 that the accused persons committed the offence at 22, Olaoye Street, Ikotun, Lagos.

Igbinosa informed the court that the complainant reported to the Police that he employed the accused persons as his sales apprentice and deployed them to his electronic company in Liberia, Freetown but that he was shocked that the accused sold his wares running into N160m and converted the money to their use after transferring the money to their accounts in Nigeria.

Igbinosa said that the complainant further stated that he uncovered the fraud when he took stocks of his wares and reported the matter to the police.

Igbinosa stated that during investigation, police discovered that the accused persons transferred the money to their bank accounts in Nigeria and used part of the money to build houses in their villages.

He said that the offences committed were punishable under sections 411, 325, 287(9b) and 33 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime and Magistrate A.M Davies granted them bail in the sum of N2m each with two sureties each in like sum.

Davies adjourned the case till April 10, 2019 for mention and ordered that the defendants be kept at the Ikoyi Prison, Lagos till they perfected the bail conditions.

Author: News Editor

8428 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Alleged N6.6bn Money Laundering: Court Frees Goje, Others
by
Why We’re yet to Parade Killers of Afuze DPO – Police
by
Update: Tribunal Declares Adeleke as Duly Elected Osun Governor as Oyetola Reacts

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

March 2019
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Headlines »