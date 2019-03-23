Two Apprentices Defraud Master of N160m, Remanded at Ikoyi Prison

Two apprentices were Friday docked at a Lagos Magistrate’s Court for allegedly selling electronics worth N160m belonging to their employer and converting the money to their personal use.

They were alleged to have used the money to build houses in their village.

The accused, Michael Kingsly, 27, from Ohazara area of Ebonyi State and Fabian Okoye, 22, from Anambra State, according to a police source Assistant Inspector General, Lawal Shehu, in charge of Zone 2 Command, Lagos, ordered their arrest following a petition by the complainant, Anayo Onyeka.

The accused persons were charged before the Igbosere Magistrate’s Court, Lagos on a four count charge of conspiracy and fraud.

Police Counsel, Francis Igbinosa told the Court in Charge No K/17/2019 that the accused persons committed the offence at 22, Olaoye Street, Ikotun, Lagos.

Igbinosa informed the court that the complainant reported to the Police that he employed the accused persons as his sales apprentice and deployed them to his electronic company in Liberia, Freetown but that he was shocked that the accused sold his wares running into N160m and converted the money to their use after transferring the money to their accounts in Nigeria.

Igbinosa said that the complainant further stated that he uncovered the fraud when he took stocks of his wares and reported the matter to the police.

Igbinosa stated that during investigation, police discovered that the accused persons transferred the money to their bank accounts in Nigeria and used part of the money to build houses in their villages.

He said that the offences committed were punishable under sections 411, 325, 287(9b) and 33 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime and Magistrate A.M Davies granted them bail in the sum of N2m each with two sureties each in like sum.

Davies adjourned the case till April 10, 2019 for mention and ordered that the defendants be kept at the Ikoyi Prison, Lagos till they perfected the bail conditions.

