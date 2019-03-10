Two Killed, 47 Injured in Anambra

In election related killings, the police in Anambra have confirmed the death of two persons in Obosi area of Anambra during Saturday’s State House of Assembly election in Anambra.

The police also confirmed that a total of 47 persons were arrested for various electoral offences ranging from disruption of elections, malicious damage, thuggery, assault and unlawful possession of firearms.

Of the 47 suspects, 18 have been transferred to the CIID Awka for discreet investigation after which they would be charged to Court for prosecution.

The killings were said to have taken place when armed thugs attempted to hijack electoral results at Umuota Obosi area.

He said the thugs who came in a commercial bus at about 5 p.m. and were trying to compel the INEC team to handover the electoral materials at about 5pm when the two were gunned down.

But, a statement issued by SP Haruna Mohammed, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), stated that the killing resulted from a clash between two rival cult factions.

”It was clash between the Black Axe and Vickings Confraternity that led to the death of two yet to be identified persons at Obosi”, Mohammed stated.

He added that police had commenced investigations to unmask the killers whom he said fled after killing their victims.

The PPRO further stated that the command recorded another incident of shooting and disruption of voting at Agulu township polling unit.

He said that three suspects were arrested and a locally made Pistol with four live ammunition recovered.

“Another shooting incident took place at Nwanebo Primary School 1 and 2 inside Immaculate Catholic Heart Church premises Uga in Ekwulobia involving two private security guards of the church following a scuffle.

”One of the security guards, Ngozi Goodwill, shot his colleague, one MO Justice Anyadike, aged 26 years on his leg.

”The bullets of the expended cartridges also brushed five other persons who came to vote at the polling booth and they sustained minor injuries and were treated”, he said.

He said that the principal suspects were arrested and two pump action, seven live cartridges and one expanded cartridge were recovered.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

