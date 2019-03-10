Two Killed in Oyo Election Violence

The lawmaker representing Lagelu/Akinyele Federal Constituency of Oyo State, Temitope Olatoye, who was shot in the one of the eyes on Saturday, has died.

This is as another victim reportedly killed by a bullet from the rifle of a police officer in Ile Tutun, Ibadan South East Local Government Area, brings the number of dead in Oyo state election violence to two.

The victim’s death comes less than 24 hours after, Olatoye, popularly called Sugar, was shot dead in Ibadan

Olatoye died after sustaining wounds in his eyes following a shooting by political thugs on Saturday evening at a collation centre in Elesu, Lagelu Local Government Area.

He was rushed to the University College Hospital Ibadan but died after doctors failed to resuscitate him.

The spokesman of the UCH, Toye Akinrinlola, confirmed that the lawmaker did not survive.

“There is nothing to hide about it, he is dead,” said Mr Akinrinlola.

“He was brought in unconscious because he was shot in the eye, but he is dead.”

Akinrinlola had earlier hinted that the lawmaker was in a critical situation and was being resuscitated at the ICU.

“As I am talking to you now, the man is in the Intensive Care Unit, efforts are on to try to resuscitate him,” he had said.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Oyo State Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the matter “has not been officially reported,” but that the command was investigating it.

Olatoye represented Lagelu/Akinyele Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

He contested the senatorial seat of Oyo Central senatorial district two weeks ago but lost to Teslim Folarin of the APC.

The other victim was killed by a bullet from the rifle of a police officer in Ile Tutun, Ibadan South East Local Government Area.

Eyewitnesses said that the young man who was in his early 20s was loudly celebrating the victory of his party when a shot fired by the policeman hit him.

The bullet reportedly ruptured his abdominal area and damaged his intestines.

The victim, simply identified as Mudasiru, was said to have been rushed to one Kehinde Ege’s house in Ita Ege, for the extraction of the bullets.

He, however, died before the bullets were extracted having lost too much blood.

The Police Public Relations Officer, in the state, Lawrence Fadeyi, who confirmed the incident, asked for more time for a comprehensive investigation before further details could be made available.

