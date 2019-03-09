Voeters’ Aparthy in Edo as Gov, Deputy Express Divergent Views

Edo State Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, on Saturday praised the turnout of voters in the state Assembly election.

But the Deputy Govermor, Philip Shaibu, however decried the low turnout​ of voters and he hoped the situation would improve with time.

Obaseki who spoke to journalists after casting his ballot at Ward 2, Emokpae Primary School, in Benin, said said the turnout was impressive, whereas Shaibu who voted in ward II, unit 5, Azama Primary School, Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state, lamented “the low turnout of electorate.

“Shaibu however expressed hope that “the situation will improved within the shortest time.

“But, Obaseki’s said, “I do not believe that there is a low turn out because as you can see, the ballot boxes are already filled up. It is a local election and the people that are concerned live in the neighborhood and in the same community.

“You should know that we only have one election today, so the process is quicker, but in terms of turn out, I believe we are going to see a turnout that is slightly more than what we saw in the other elections.

“Do not forget that this is a local election and the people contesting live in the neighborhood and within the same community.

“There has been a lot of campaigning and canvassing so I think the voters participation is going to be very high.

“However, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, Nosa Edosomwan, said that the failure of opposition parties to remove President Muhammadu Buhari ​in the presidential election conducted two weeks ago was responsible for the low turnout of voters​ in the state assembly election.

Edosomwan who is Chairman of Ward 11, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the State, who spoke to journalists after casting his ballot at Ward 11, unit 6, said failure of the gang up by the various opposition political parties who wanted Buhari out at all cost made them to be ashamed to come out to vote.

“I am not surprised at the low turnout of voters today. During the presidential election, most people came out en mass to vote, because they had wanted to remove President Muhammadu Buhari at all cost. But that gang up failed, so, they are ashamed to come out to vote today,” he said.

Also speaking to our correspondent, a member of one of the opposition party who gave his name as Amielomen Idemudia, corroborated Edosomwan’s claim.

He said the low turnout is in protest of the declaration ofk Buhari as winner of the presidential election held two weeks ago.

He said: “Most people are highly disappointed that President Muhammadu Buhari won in the last Saturday presidential elections and so, do not see the reason for coming out to cast their votes.”

On his part, Samson Abebe, who voted at ward 6, unit 46, Ikpoba-Okha, attributed the low turn out to an alleged rumour that the election was going to be bloody.

According to him: “There was rumour that the election could be bloody, and so, the electorate decided to stay in their various houses to avoid being caught up in the cross fire.”

