Vote APC Candidates in Guber, House of Assembly Elections, Buhari Tells Electorate

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the electorate to troop out massively on Saturday to elect their governors and state lawmakers to make the exercise much better than the presidential and national assembly polls.

The President, who made the call in a video message, which had since gone viral on Wednesday, specifically recommended to the electorate to vote those standing on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) “as we are guided by progressive ideals”.

According to him, the gubernatorial and state assembly poll, which is the second and final phase of the 2019 elections, is as important as the Presidential election, which held on Feb. 23.

“The forthcoming elections are as important for good governance as that of the presidency and the National Assembly.

“Indeed, governance at the state level is closer to us, and should touch our lives more directly. That is why it is vital for us to participate in the choice of who governs us at the state levels.

“I, therefore, urge you to troop out massively on Saturday to elect your governors and state lawmakers.

“As a member of the All Progressives Congress, I recommend those standing on the platform of the party to you, as we are guided by progressive ideals, and we will not disappoint you.

“Equally, I urge you to comport yourself properly, as you turn out for the election,” he said.

The president urged the electorate to avoid all deviant behaviours like ballot stuffing, ballot snatching, and any other action not in conformity with best electoral practices.

He assured that the security agencies would be on hand to protect voters, and ensure that “the process is not undermined in anyway.

“Let’s make the gubernatorial polls much better than the presidential, which Local and International observers have adjudged to be free and fair.

“May I repeat my appeal to our young people: do not allow yourselves to be used to cause violence or to break the law or otherwise disturb the peace.

“I have pledged a decent and credible electoral system for our country. I stand by that promise.

“Let us together do the right thing on Saturday, so that the best hands can emerge at the states, and take us faster to the Next Level.”

