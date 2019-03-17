We’ll Comply When Due Process is Followed, INEC Replies Atiku, PDP

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has told the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to follow due process in an attempt to gain access to materials used the presidential election of February 21.

The presidential election petition tribunal had ordered INEC to allow Atiku and PDP inspect the materials in preparation towards filing a petition.

Recall that PDP had on Saturday accused the commission’s Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu of disobeying the ruling of the Court, which directed it to w its candidate, Atiku access to inspect the documents and materials used in the presidential election.

The party equally accused INEC of colluding with the All Progressives Congress (APC), to deny its candidates victories which Nigerians have given them.

Reacting to the allegations, spokesman of INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi said: “It is common knowledge that since the declaration of the results of the presidential election, the commission has been busy with the multiple activities associated with the national assembly, governorship, state houses of assembly and federal capital territory elections.

“Only last Thursday, the commission presented certificates of return to senators-elect and house of representatives members-elect, including PDP members.

“Nevertheless, the commission will comply when the due process is followed.”

