Why I Withdrew My Case from Court – Akpabio

Former Senate Minority leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Friday, said he withdrew the suit challenging the declaration of Chris Ekpenyong of the People’s Democratic Party as the winner of the Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district in the recent concluded Nationak Assembly and presidential elections, because he wanted to challenge it at the election petition tribunal.

Akpabio contested for re-election for a second term on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the senatorial district but the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Ekpenyong the winner.

Akpabio had filed a leave for Mandamus at the FCT High Court, Abuja,seeking for judicial review of the election.

However, when the case up on Friday before Justice Valentine Ashi, counsel to Akpabio, Sunday Ameh (SAN), said he wanted to withdraw the suit. He did not give reasons for the withdrawal. Consequently the case was dismissed.

Meanwhile, the former Governor of Akwa Ibom, said the case was a post election matter and has to be withdrawn from the high court so as to bring it before election petition tribunal, adding that he won the election as he accused the INEC of tampering with the result.

Akpabio said going to a normal court was against the convention where aggrieved election losers seek redress at election tribunal.

“I needed to withdraw this other matter so that it won’t end up being an abuse of court process, to have the same matter in a court and a tribunal at the same time.

“I must reclaim my mandate,” he said.

