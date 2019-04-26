Breaking News

26-year-old Man Kills Wife, One Month After Wedding on Allegation of Disobedience

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

A 26-year-old man, Aminu Inuwa of Unguwar Jakada in Kano, has allegedly killed his wife, Safara’u, and buried her remains in their matrimonial home.

A neighbour, who reported the incident to community leaders in the area, said the suspect approached him with a series of questions on how to bury a corpse and the Islamic injunction on whoever kills a human being.

He said when he entered the house of the accused, he saw blood-stained shovel and digger beside what appeared to be a grave.

The suspect, Inuwa, told journalists that he killed his wife because she was not obeying him.

“The reason is she was not obeying my directive. I really loved my wife as she equally loved me to the extent that I don’t want to live without her. The incident was accidental, not intentional,” Inuwa said.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Haruna, said the suspect is in their custody.

“A 26-year-old man of Unguwar Jakada in Kano metropolis was reported to have slaughtered his 18-year-old wife, Safara’u Aminu, and dug a grave in the house and buried her. The police have excavated the grave and took the corpse to the mortuary at Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.

“The suspect is now under police custody. An investigation has since commenced. When completed, he would be prosecuted before a court of competent jurisdiction,” Abdullahi said.

According to his neighbours, Inuwa married Safara’u from Azare town, Bauchi State, about a month ago.

Author: News Editor

8516 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
MNJTF Debunks Death of 18 Soldiers as Zamfara Govt. Mourns Killing of 50 CJTF by Bandits
by
Onnoghen’s Resignation Still Rumour – Supreme Court, NJC
by
NDLEA Expresses Worry Over Involvement of Teens in Drug Abuse

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

April 2019
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Headlines »