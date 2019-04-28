371 People Displaced as Fire Raged Through 2 IDPs in Borno

No fewer than 371 people were displaced on Saturday after fire raged through 140 shelters in two Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps at Monguno Local Government Area of Borno.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Northeast Information Officer, Malam Abdulkadir Ibrahim, disclosed this on Sunday in a statement in Maiduguri.

Ibrahim said the fire incidents were recorded at Flatari and Nguro camps in Monguno on Saturday.

He disclosed that 28 shelters were destroyed at Flatari camp, affecting 20 households while 120 shelters were razed and 77 households displaced at Nguro in the fire disaster.

He added that about 371 persons were displaced in the fire outbreaks recorded in the two camps.

Ibrahim said that the agency was conducting investigation to identifying the cause of the fire and appraise the needs of the victims.

According to him, the agency in collaboration with the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) had scaled up activities to support the victims.

