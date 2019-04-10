Abducted 6 Lagos Fire Service Workers Freed

Police in Lagos, Wednesday morning, disclosed that Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Rasaki Musibau, and six others who were abducted on April 6 have been freed.

They were released at about 11:45pm inside the forest where the kidnappers kept them by a joint security force.

Already some suspects have been arrested in the operation still ongoing in the forest at the time of this report.

The victims were kidnapped at about 8 p.m along the Ikorodu-Epe Expressway while on their way to Lagos.

In a statement, Lagos State police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, said that the kidnap victims were “released unhurt.”

They were abducted at Iwoye Bridge, Itoikin-Epe road, in Ikorodu.

The police said a Toyota Sienna jeep, a Toyota Corolla, and an Opel Jeep were recovered from the kidnap scene on April 7.

The statement said: “On April 9, at about 11.45 p.m. the Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Rasaki Musibau, and six others kidnapped on April 6 at about 8.00 p.m., at Ketu-Ereyun, Ikorodu, were released unhurt by their abductors.”

“Upon their release, victims have been reunited with their families.”

The statement added that the police’s tactical teams are still in the creeks and forests searching for the hoodlums.

