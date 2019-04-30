Again, Boko Haram Insurgents Hit Adamawa Community, Many Feared Killed

Boko Haram insurgents once again registered their signature in Adamawa community, where no fewer than 26 people were feared killed and several others injured in an attack.

The incident which happened on Monday at the Madagali area of Adamawa State, locals said the gunmen rode on motorcycles in large numbers into Kudakaya village in Madagali at about 7 p.m.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Othman Abubakar, confirmed the attack.

“I was briefed that Boko Haram insurgents have attacked the village. I am yet to get the casualty figures, but security operatives have been deployed are on the top of the situation.”

A vigilante who declined to give his name, said he counted 26 corpses and many persons who were severely wounded.

A former Chairman of Madagali Local Government, Abawu Ularamu, also confirmed the vigilante’s account.

“They burnt several shops and many homes. They also stole food,” Ularamu said.

“We are living in an atmosphere of despair and agony. Over 20 were killed and many injured.

“There is no doubt the attackers came from Sambisa. We experience such periodic attacks from Boko Haram, who usually look for food.

“Already residents are fleeing for fear of that they (Boko Haram) are not far away from us and they may strike again,” he said.

The militants, packed into four trucks and flanked by gunmen on motorbikes, swept into the village of Kuda in Adamawa state late on Monday afternoon, firing as they came, said another witness

Villagers fled the attack but returned on Tuesday to bury the dead left amid the charred wreckage of their homes.

“They opened fire on residents, killing people,” said community leader Maina Ularamu. “They burnt several homes.”

Ularamu lost three brothers-in-law in the attack.

“Two-thirds of the village has been burnt,” said resident Paul Waramulu,

Waramulu said the fighters had looted food supplies before setting fire to buildings.

Many villagers were terrified and were still hiding in surrounding bush, and those who came back did so to give funerals to those killed, he added.

The village of Kuda lies in the Madagali district of Adamawa state, some 285 kilometres north of the state capital Yola.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

