Alleged Murder of Husband: Sanda Has Case to Answer

An FCT High Court in Maitama, Thursday, ordered Maryam Sanda, who is standing trial for allegedly killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, to open defence on the allegations against her.

This was after Justice Yusuf Halilu struck out a no case submission entered into by the defendant.

Sanda, alongside her mother, Maimuna Aliyu, brother Aliyu Sanda and househelp, Sarita Aminu, were charged with the murder of Bello, a son of former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Haliru Bello, who was alleged to have stabbed her husband to death in their Wuse 2 home, Abuja in Nov. 2017.

They were arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on culpable homicide and conspiracy.

Delivering a ruling on Thursday, Justice Halilu held that the prosecution was able to establish a prima facie case against the first defendant.

At the collapse of no case submission, the judge ordered Ms Sanda to open her defence.

Justice Halilu, however, discharged the three others for lack of evidence against them.

In upholding their no case submissions of other defendants, the Judge said that the prosecution was unable to prove the murder case against them.

The Judge ruled that the prosecution failed to show evidence proving that the second, third and fourth defendants actually perpetuated that act.

Consequently, the matter was adjourned to May 6 for Sanda to open her defence.

