APC Collaborates with Rivers Government to End Killings in State

For the sake of peace in the state, the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has agreed to collaborate with Governor Nyesom Wike to fight those behind incessant killings in the state.

This was made known Monday by the Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District, Andrew Uchendu.

He said all elected and appointed members of the APC in the state were ready to be part of the move to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the people.

Uchendu spoke at a briefing held in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He said the party’s decision to collaborate with Wike was based on the hand of fellowship extended by the governor on April 17.

Uchendu recalled that the governor had beckoned on the people of the state, including political parties, to join hands with his government to move the state forward.

He said the party believed that the governor was sincere in his request for collaboration.

He said: “Let us assure Governor Wike that the All Progressives Congress has never and will never shy away from doing all it can to ensure a more secured, purposeful and prosperous Rivers State.

“Indeed, this has been our ethos and mantra ever since we began elections. We abhor the thought, not to mention the fact, that any Rivers resident should be killed.

“We, therefore, join our voices to the call for a peaceful and united Rivers State, a state in which every stakeholder is treated equally and no one is held as a pariah for holding a different political view.”

The lawmaker urged Wike to rehabilitate sons and daughters of the state who he said were roaming the streets of foreign lands because of the cancellation of their scholarship awards.

Uchendu also sought the reactivation of the Greater Port Harcourt Project and the completion of some people-oriented projects embarked upon by the Rotimi Amaechi administration.

“Perhaps another critical area deserving of the Governor’s attention is unemployment and closely linked to that is education.

Agriculture has been identified as the next big earner and a major generator of employment opportunities,” the lawmaker added.

