Appeal Court Affirms 4-year Jail Term for Human Trafficker

The Court of Appeal in Benin has upheld the judgement of a Benin City High Court, which sentenced one Joy Raji, to four years imprisonment for her involvement in himan tranficking.

The appellant was earlier sentenced by Justice Alero Edodo-Eruaga of Edo State High Court on a 3-count-charge bothering on deceitful inducement, requiring a person to be used for forced labour and slave dealing.

The offence is contrary to Sections 19b, 22(1)(a) and 24(a) respectively, of the NATIP Act 2003(as amended).

Not satisfied with the judgement of the lower Court, the convict approached the appellate court to upturn her sentence.

But, delivering judgement on the Appeal No. CA/B/460C, Justice H. N. Ogunwunmiju, upheld the judgement of the lower court.

He thereafter dismissed the appeal for lack of merit.

