Breaking News

Army Arrests 2 Traditional Rulers for Conniving with Bandits in Zamfara

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested two traditional rulers in Zamfara State for working with bandits.

Zamfara has been terribly-hit with a wave of kidnappings and killings by bandits with the state becoming the face of insecurity in the country over the past few months.

According to a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, the village Heads of Doka and Mutu villages in Gusau local government area of the state were arrested alongside 16 other suspected informants and errand men to the bandits.

Their arrests came after troops on Operation Habin Kunama III encountered a group of well-armed bandits in Doka and Mutu villages on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

In a shootout that lasted for two hours, troops eventually overpowered the bandits who abandoned their camps and logistics, according to Col. Musa. Three motorcycles, two dane guns and two machetes were recovered.

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, recently accused traditional rulers in Zamfara of frustrating the efforts of the Armed Forces to stop the wave of killings and warned against further collaboration with bandits.

According to Col. Musa, troops also encountered and killed six bandits during a shootout in the bushes of Kirsa and Sunke villages in Anka LGA. Two AK-47 rifles and two motorcycles were recovered.

Author: News Editor

8631 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Man Sets Self Ablaze in Ebonyi
by
Jonathan Advised to Show Respect to Buhari – Omokri
by
Buhari’s Administration Committed to Freeing Leah Sha

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

April 2019
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Headlines »