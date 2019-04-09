Attackers on Motorbikes Kill 21 in Kajuru – Police

Kaduna Police Command said on Tuesday that armed men riding on motorbikes killed 21 persons at Banono and Angwan Aku communities in Kufana district of Kajuru Local Government Area.

The police said during the incident which occurred on Monday at about 9:30 am, the attackers invaded the communities shooting sporadically.

The command spokesperson, Yakubu Sabo said the armed men also injured three persons and torched ten houses.

According to him, the attackers also stole 50 cows.

He explained that ‎mobile police officers and vigilantes later mobilised, repelled the attackers and evacuated the injured to the hospital.

“We received a distress call that a group of armed men in large number on motorbikes entered Banono and Anguwan Aku; both are remote neighbouring villages in Kufana district of Kajuru LGA.

“The attackers started shooting sporadically, attacking the villagers and in the process shot and killed 21, injured three others and torched ten houses.

“The bandits also rustled about 50 cows. A combined team of PMF personnel, conventional police, army and the local vigilante were promptly mobilised to the area, (they) repelled the attack and evacuated both the dead and the injured to hospital.”

He said efforts are on to apprehend the fleeing suspects while security has been beefed.

