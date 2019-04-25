Breaking News

Bayelsa Assembly Passes Life Monthly Pension for Themselves

Bayelsa State House of Assembly, has stoke a rage of controversy Wednesday, when it approved monthly pensions for life for all present and past members of the assembly.

The bill in contention, which was sponsored by the leader of the House, Peter Akpe, and passed on the floor of the House, approved N500,000 post service monthly pension to the Speakers of the assembly, while Deputy Speakers will receive N200,000 and members will get N100,000.

The bill specifically provided that former lawmakers, including persons of Bayelsa origin, who served in the old Rivers State, would enjoy life pensions for their services in the state as applicable to former Presidentd, Vice-Presidents, Governors and Deputy Governors across the country.

To receive the N500,000 monthly, the official must have served as a Speaker for two years and above.

It is yet to be seen whether Governor Seriake Dickson will sign the controversial bill.

