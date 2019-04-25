Buhari Embarks on Private Visit to UK

Presifential spokesman, Feminine Adesina, said on Thursday, that President Muhammadu Buhari is travelling to the United Kingdom on a private visit.

The president was in Lagos State on Wednesday where he commissioned some projects executed by the state government.

In statement, Adesina said Buhari is scheduled to depart for Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, for another official visit on Thursday.

He is expected to commission developmental projects especially in the sectors of education, healthcare and roads.

Buhari spent weeks in London on a similar ‘private visit’ receiving treatment for an ailment that almost ended his presidency. The president endured multiple campaign stops across Nigeria’s 36 states leading to a resounding victory at the poll even though his triumph is being challenged by Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the main opposition party.

“Further to the official visit by President Muhammadu Buhari to Lagos Wednesday where he commissioned a number of projects executed by the State Government, the President is scheduled to depart for Maiduguri, the Borno State capital for another official visit Thursday.

“He is expected to commission developmental projects especially in the sectors of education, healthcare and roads.

“At the end of the visit, President Buhari will be proceeding to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on May 5, 2019”, Adesina said in a statement early Thursday, without giving further details on the UK visit.

