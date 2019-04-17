Buhari Moves to Dissolve Cabinet, Asks Ministers to Submit Situation Report

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday asked all cabinet members to submit comprehensive “status reports on policies, programs and projects” under their watch by April 24.

A Presidency statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the directive was part of the winding down of the first tenure of the Buhari administration.

The statement reads: “As the first term of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration winds down, the President has asked for a comprehensive “status reports on policies, programs and projects” from cabinet members on their respective ministries, departments and agencies.

“These reports have Wednesday, April 24, 2019 as the deadline for submission to the Presidential Audit Committee in the office of the Vice President.

“A circular to this effect issued by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, also requested members of the Federal Executive Council to ensure that all outstanding memoranda they intend to present to the Federal Executive Council are submitted to the Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, not later than Tuesday, 30th April, 2019.”

“The circular also informed members that the “9th and 10th meetings of the Council have been rescheduled to Thursday, 25th April and Thursday, 2nd May, 2019 respectively” in view of the Easter break and May Day celebrations.”

