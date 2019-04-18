Buhari Signs N30,000 Minimum Wage Bill into Act, Takes Immediate Effect

President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday, signed into law the Minimum Wage Repeal and Re- Enactment Act , 2019. This act now makes compulsory for federal and state establishes to pay the new minimum wage of N30,000.

The Act makes it mandating for all employers of labour across the country to pay workers a minimum of N30 , 000 monthly wage.

The National Assembly had submitted the minimum wage bill to the President since March 27 .

The bill approving N30,000 as the new national minimum wage was passed by both chambers of National Asaembly before they went on break for the 2019 general elections.

Earlier in the week, workers in the Federal Capital Territory had begged the President to sign the minimum wage bill.

Some of the workers had expressed concerns over the delay in signing the bill into law , adding that it was causing them unnecessary anxiety.

The N30 , 000 new National Minimum Wage Bill was approved by the two chambers of the National Assembly .

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly ( Senate), Senator Ita Enang, confirmed this development when he briefed State House correspondents in Abuja on Thursday .

President Buhari had, in January , sought the approval of N27 , 000 as against the N 30 , 000 agreed upon by stakeholders.

However, the Senate and the House of Representatives approved the sum of N30,000 as the new national minimum wage.

Enang stated that signing of the new minimum wage by the President had made it compulsory for employers of labour to pay N30 , 000 as the monthly minimum wage.

Meanwhile, the implementation of the N30, 000 minimum wage takes effect from April 18, a presidential aide, Ita Enang, has announced.

Enang, who is Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, told State House correspondents on Thursday in Abuja that the Minimum Wage Repel and Enactment Act, 2019 has replaced the existing one.

According to him, the bill now makes it mandatory for employers of labour in both public and private organisations to pay N30, 000 as minimum wage.

“You can see me smiling on behalf of Nigerian workers. President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Minimum Wage Repel and Enactment Act, 2019.

“This makes it compulsory for all employers of labour in Nigeria to pay to their workers the sum of N30, 000.

“This excludes persons who are employing less than 25 workers, persons who work in a ship which sails out of jurisdiction and other persons who are in other kinds of regulated employment which are accepted by the Act.

“It also gives workers the right if you are compelled by any circumstance to accept salary that is less than N30, 000 to sue your employer to recover the balance.

“It also authorises the minister of labour and any person nominated by the minister or any person designated by the minister of labour in any ministry, department or agency to on your behalf, take action in your name against such employer to recover the balance of your wages,” he said.

According to the presidential aide, the bill ensures and mandates the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission and the minister or labour, to be the chief and principal enforcers of the provisions of this law.

“This law applies to all agencies, persons and bodies throughout the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Enang enjoined Nigerian workers to continue to support the president and his administration’s policies in return for the gesture.

“Mr President will celebrate with workers and the Federal Government will celebrate. This is Mr President showing workers the love he has for them and we will match with the Nigerian workers.”

Asked if it the new minimum wage covers the National Youth Service Corps, Enang said, “It covers all persons covered by the Act.”

