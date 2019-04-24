Close Associate of Ex-President Jonathan in EFCC Custody Over UBEC Contract Scam

A close associate of ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged fake contracts awarded by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), while he served as Chairman.

King Turner, who was said to have been taken in before the Easter holiday in Abuja, is now with EFCC’s Lagos office for interrogation over a separate matter relating to fraud.

Sources within the anti-graft commission noted that N20bn is believed to have been misappropriated by the UBE board while Turner was Chairman.

It was learnt, a former Executive Secretary of UBEC, Suleiman Dikko and a member of the House of Representatives amongst others have been interviewed by the anti-graft agency on the matter.

The purchase of science and technical equipment and MDGs’ books for some 104 Unity Schools between September 2012 and 2014 was used as condiite pipe to siphoned the money.

EFCC detectives are believed to have been told by the principals of the “beneficiary” schools that they never got the books and equipment listed against their schools.

The EFCC is working on clues that part of the funds may have been diverted to the prosecution of 2015 general elections.

“Turner is being detained because he needs to account for about N240m. He has undergone interrogation in the last four days in connection with some contracts in UBEC.

“But this is the first stage of probe into UBEC activities. Turner will still spend more days in custody in view of other isolated allegations against him.”

