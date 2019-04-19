Conviction of Onnoghen, Victory for Anti-corruption War – Presidency

Presidency has said the war against corruption must be fought with sincerity without minding whose ox is gored.

Reacting to the conviction of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) for false asset declaration, the presidency said it was a major victory for the anti-corruption policy of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in statement in Abuja on Thursday.

He described the conviction as a major victory against corruption.

Shehu explained that the outcome of the trial demonstrated clearly that ”the law is no respecter of persons, titles, social or political connections”.

According to him, the essence of the rule of law is to hold everyone accountable before the law, regardless of their status in the society.

“The rule of law will lose its meaning and validity if only the weak, the poor and powerless are punished for their violations of the law.

”Countries succeed because the rule of law is evenly upheld and enforced. The war against corruption would go nowhere if the high and mighty are spared because of their influence and connections.

”You can’t fight corruption by allowing impunity because the rule of law cannot function where impunity is tolerated.”

He pointed out that the conviction of Onnoghen would send a clear message that the dragnet against corruption would be ”spread widely to hold public officials accountable, whether they are politicians, judges, civil servants or holding positions of public trust.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

