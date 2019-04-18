Court Jails Cleric 5 Years for Obtaining N1.4m Iron Rods Under False Pretence

A cleric with a pentecostal church in Lagos, Fisayo Nehemiah, is to spend the next five years in prison over fraudulent activities.

He was sentenced by an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, after he was convicted of fraud.

Chief Magistrate R. Davies sentenced Nehemiah after he was found guilty of obtaining iron rods valued at N1,400,385 from a company, Mukaz Nigeria Limited, under false pretences.

He was also said to have issued a Diamond Bank dud cheque to the General Manager of the company, Alhaji Babalola Wasiu, as means of payment for the goods.

Nehemiah was arraigned on four counts of inducing the company to deliver the iron rods, obtaining the item under false pretences, conversion of the iron rods to his property, and presentation of a Diamond Bank dud cheque to the company as means of payment.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty to the four counts preferred against him.

The matter, which was first heard on April 13, 2014 at the Ijede Magistrates’ Court, was transferred to an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court after the magistrate handling the case at Ijede was transferred.

The prosecutor, Inspector Aminu Isaac, said trial commenced after efforts made by the court to ensure settlement failed.

According to him, the defendant obtained the goods under false pretences, which is punishable under sections 278 (1) (A) & (B), 284 and 285 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The charge, IKD/E/3A/2014, read in part, “That you, Fisayo Nehemiah, sometime between July 5 and 8, 2013, around 9am or thereabout in Mukaz Nigeria Limited, situate at Mile 13, Ikorodu Road, opposite Owode Onirin, in the Ikorodu Magisterial District, did induce the delivery of iron rods property of Mukaz Nigeria Limited to you, with the understanding to pay the giver, but refused to remit the proceeds of the sales to the giver, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 312 (1) – (3) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

“That you, Fisayo Nehemiah, at the aforementioned date, time and place, in the aforesaid magisterial district, did by means of entry into sales invoice or ledger account of Mukaz Nigeria Limited, obtain iron rods valued at N1,400,385 by false pretences or fraud, and incurred a liability to such extent of the aforesaid sum, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 313 (1) a & b of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.”

