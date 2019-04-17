Breaking News

Court Orders Arrest of Etete, Adoke, Others Over $2.1bn Malabu Oil Scam

An FCT High Court, sitting in Jabi Wednesday ordered the arrest ofa former Minister of Petroleum, Dan Etete and a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke, for their roles the Malabu Oil scandal.

Justice D.Z. Senchi gave the order Wednesday on the strength of an ex-parte motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), that prayed for a warrant of arrest against the former Ministers.

Meanwhile, the EFCC has declared wanted Raph Wetzels, Casula Roberto, Pujato Stefeno, and Burrato Sebastiano. They were meant to be arraigned before Justice Senchi on Wednesday to face charges related to the Malabu Oil Scandal but failed to show up.

The EFCC had since 2017 pressed charges against Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Co. Ltd, Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited, Eni Spa, Raph Wetzels, Casula Roberto, Pujato Stefeno, Burrato Sebastiano, Duazia Louya Etete (aka Dan Etete), Mohammed Bello Adoke, Aliyu Abubakar and Malabu Oil & Gas Limited. All the defendants declared wanted had repeatedly failed to appear before the court.

In view of their persistent absence in court, the EFCC had through its counsel, Aliyu Yusuf, brought a motion ex-parte praying the court for a warrant of their arrest, and an order for leave to execute the warrant outside of the jurisdiction of the court.

At Wednesday’s proceeding, Justice Senchi, granted the prayers of the EFCC, and ruled that the Nigeria Police, the INTERPOL and any other law enforcement agency should arrest them anywhere they were found, including outside jurisdiction of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) High Court.

The matter was adjourned to July 11, 2019 for further hearing.

