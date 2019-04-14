Breaking News

Court Orders Forfeiture of Property Linked to Diezani

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

A Federal High Court, Lagos, has ordered the interim forfeiture of property linked to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, Donald Chidi Amangbo and Sequoyah Properties Limited.

The court, presided over by Justice Chuka Obiozor, granted the order for interim forfeiture. The property is located at Plot 9, Azikiwe Road, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The order was pursuant to a motion ex-parte dated March 4, 2019 brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ruling on the motion ex-parte, Justice Obiozor held that: “An interim forfeiture order of this honourable court is hereby granted, forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria the property which are reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity.”

The court further ordered the EFCC to publish the order in any national daily in circulation in Nigeria “and particularly in circulation in Port Harcourt and Lagos, and all persons interested in the said property are further put on notice to show cause why the final order of forfeiture of the affected property ought not to be made by this court.”

The court is expected to give a further ruling on May 9, 2019.

Author: News Editor

8575 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Fake Loverboy Bags One Year for $15,000 Online Fraud
by
NLC Cautions FG on Oil Subsidy Removal
by
Police Kill 9 Suspected Robbers on Abuja-Kaduna Highway

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

April 2019
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Headlines »