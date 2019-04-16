Court Sentences Man to Life Imprisonment for Raping 13-year-old

A man, Seun Ayeni, is to spend the rest of his life in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl.

An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure, Monday, passed the sentence on the victim.

The convict was said to have waylaid the girl on her way to the toilet and lured her into his room, where forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

During the trial, the convict denied raping the girl, saying the victim’s aunt wanted to implicate him as a result of a disagreement between them.

Delivering judgment, the trial Judge, Justice Samuel Bola, held that the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses were genuine, while Ayeni’s testimony was unacceptable.

The Judge noted that the examination conducted by a medicals doctor confirmed that the victim was raped.

The court also stated that the prosecution had proved its case against the convict beyond reasonable doubt and thereby found him guilty of the offence.

Having found him guilty, the Judge sentenced Ayeni to life imprisonment.

