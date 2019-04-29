Cultist, With 38 Dead Victims to His Criminal Activities, Arrested in Edo

A cultist, who confessed to have killed 38 people, has been arrested the police in Edo State.

The cultist, described as serial killer and a sadist, was said to have been arrested through intelligence gathering.

In a statement signed by the Edo State Police Command spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, indicated that the suspect was arrested last Tuesday through credible intelligence.

Nwabuzor said the 37-year-old suspect, whose name and place of arrest were not given, was on a mission to kill a victim (names withheld) before his arrest.

He also said on his arrest, the suspect was immediately searched during which two guns were found on him.

He further explained that the suspect was thereafter taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further interrogation where he made useful statements and confessed to the killing of 38 persons.

Nwabuzor said a further search was carried out at the suspect’s residence, where a double barrel gun was recovered.

The spokesman, however, said the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed DanMallam, had directed further investigation into the case.

He appealed to law abiding citizens of the state to go about their normal businesses.

He quoted the Police Commissioner as warning criminal elements in the state to submit themselves to the police or vacate the state or face the consequences.

According to Nwabuzor, the Commissioner warned that under his watch, the command is ready to flush out criminals and made them pay for their criminal activities except they agree to with crime.

