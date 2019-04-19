Easter: Don’t Allow Frustration in Country Affect Your Love for Each Other – PDP Chairman Urges Nigerians

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, on Friday advised Nigerians not to allow the frustration in Country in the country to affect their love for others.

In his Easter message, Secondus urged Nigerians to use this period of Easter to intensify their prayers for Nigeria because the country was under siege.

He said only prayers can save Nigeria from the current siege.

In a statement by his Media Aide, Ike Abonyi, Prince Secondus asked Nigerians not to allow the prevailing hardship in the country and the unjust outcome of 2019 election affect their spirastingnit of love, brotherliness and peaceful co-existence.

The National Chairman said in a statement that the “country was clearly under siege from all corners and said the period of Easter provides good opportunity for Nigerians to pray more to God to send succor to alleviate their sufferings.”

He urged Nigerians to use this year’s “Easter festivities to engender the spirit of oneness and also re-dedicate themselves to the virtues of love, patriotism and unity for the desired national development.

“We must allow the spirit of this season embedded in love, charity and forgiveness to control our thoughts and actions as we seek God’s face for our country

“Nigerians Christians must allow the solemnness of the last 40 days of fasting and prayers to influence their thoughts and actions in relating with one another,” he said.

According Prince Secondus, the Lenten period that just ended offered incalculable lessons in love, humility and forgiveness which should guide our way of living irrespective of religion, ethnic and political differences and help in ushering in a new and adorable era where bitterness and hatred are absent.

The PDP leader admonished Nigerians to use this period to think deeply at the state of the nation with a view to finding a lasting solution to the country’s challenges.

Prince Secondus said that despite the impunity, the debasing of critical institutions like the Judiciary and the legislature by the APC administration and the brazen show of power by the political leaders, Children of the resurrected Christ knows that God is on the throne in our lives in this country and will show who he is at his own time.

