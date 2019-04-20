Edo Police Arrest 4 Suspected Boko Haram Members

The tactical team of the Edo staye police command have arrested four supected members of the much dreaded Boko Haram insurgents.

Spokesman of the command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, disclosed this in a statement he released to journalists in Benin Saturday evening, titled “Arrest of suspected Boko Haram members/armed robbers/kidnappers/cultists and recovery of arms and ammunition.”

He described the suspects as notorious gang members of kidnapping and armed robbery syndicates ​that are terrorizing Kogi and Edo states axis.

The statement disclosed that a coordinated intelligence collaboration between operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) and the police, led to the arrest of the suspects.

It said: “Based on credible intelligence through the Directorate of the State Security (DSS) in conjunction with the office of the Inspector-General of Police, Edo state police command was alerted by the Inspector-General of Police the the above mentioned criminal elements are planning coordinated attacks against police formations in Edo state.

“The Commissioner of police, Edo state command, DanMallam Mohammed, directed the tactical teams of the command to go after the criminals.

“On 19/04/2019, a robust raiding, coding and search was conducted within Auchi axis, which resulted to the arrest of the following: Salihu Uzovehe (23), Hadi Musa Gambari (23), Tijani Garuba (24) and Mohammed Abdulkadri (44), who are deadly and notorious gang members of kidnapping and armed robbery syndicates ​that are terrorising Kogi and Edo states axis.”

Items recovered from the suspects include an old carton-colour Toyota Valet car with registration number AG-721-AGZ, one pump action gun, two locally-made guns, 20 live cartridges, a pair of police mobile force uniform, two face masks and charms.

“The command therefore appeals to the members of the public to be vigilant and always be at alert about suspicious movement of persons and report same to the police,” the statement concluded.

