Edo Senator Slams with N10bn Defamatory Suit

A N10bn defamatory suit has been slammed on the Senate Deputy Whip, Francis Alimikhena, at a Benin City High Court.

The claimant, Anamero Dekeri, who was a senatorial aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), also prayed the court for a perpetual injunction restraining the defendant, his agents, privies and/or servants from further publication or spreading of the said defamatory statement.

Senator Alimikhena represents Edo-north senatorial district in the National Assembly and won a re-election in the just concluded general polls on the platform of the APC.

The suit marked B/83/2019 was filed in a Benin City High Court by his counsel, Olayiwola Afolabi.

The appalant is seeking a declaration of the court that the defendant’s publication in Vanguard newspaper of 24th September, 2018, is misleading, malicious, defamatory and targeted at tarnishing his reputation.

According to him, he had earlier by way of pre-action notice written to the defendant with an appeal to retract the said statement and tender an unreserved public apology, to no avail.

In the statement of claims, the plaintiff averred that the said newspaper publication engineered by the defendant has seriously injured his credit and seriously lowered his estimation before right thinking members of his business community, his political party members, especially those on the side of the defendant.

“The claimant avers that he had earlier by a way of pre-action notice written to the defendant with an appeal to retract the siad statement, tender an unreserved public apology and save the claimant the public embarrassment, but the defendant ignored this and rather wrote back in a derogatory manner to the claimant, threatening to sue for defamation.

“The claimant avers that the statements​ in the context of the said publication are scandalous, reckless, extremely libelous and defamatory of the claimant and same has injured the character of the claimant.”

Dekeri urged the court to compel Alimikhena to publish a retraction of the said publication and an order awarding the sum of N10 billion as damages for the said defamation.

He is also seeking a perpetual injunction restraining the defendant, his agents, privies and/or servants from further publication or spreading of the said defamatory statement pertaining or referring to the claimant.

No date has been fixed for hearing in the cas

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

