EFCC Academy Set to Award Degree Certificate

Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced the process of upgrading the EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja, to be certified as the first Anti-Corruption Degree Award issuing Institution in Nigeria.

The revelation was made by the Secretary to the EFCC, Olanipekun Olukoyede, at the EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja during the flag off ceremony of a four-day training on Cyber-Crimes Investigation.

“Let me reveal to you that the EFCC under the leadership of the present management led by Ibrahim Magu is paying attention to the training and capacity development of the staff and as such the Acting Chairman inaugurated a committee to fast-track the process of receiving all necessary certifications for the EFCC Academy to start issuing Certificates, Diplomas and ultimately Degree in Anti-corruption Investigation Studies,” Olukoyede said.

Olukoyede who further emphasized that training is an integral part of every organization, said the training on cyber-crime investigation is to increase the capacity of the investigators.

The Commandant of the EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja, Dr. David Tukura, in his remark, posited that the EFCC Academy has the capacity to conduct all necessary anti-corruption training aimed at meeting the human capacity needs of the Commission.

“Training facility is not just about the space or land mass occupied, but the quality of available trainers you have,” Tukura said.

Tukura further emphasized that the Commission remained committed to ensuring that the Nigerian economic system is insulated against the criminal tendencies of cyber criminals.

“That is why we catch and get the criminals punished,” he concluded.

