EFCC Clamps Down on Train Ticket Racketeers

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abuja Zonal Office on Saturday, April 6, 2019 arrested five suspected train ticket racketeers.

They include, Clement Zakka, Udim Sunday Samson, Adams Danladi, Otitomoni Omobolanle and Hassan Dauda.

The Commission swung into action after receiving an intelligence report alleging that some group of people at the Idu and Kubwa train stations have been racketeering train tickets making it difficult for passengers to have access to tickets and further sabotaging government efforts in ensuring easy transportation across the country.

The suspects were arrested during a sting operation at the stations.

They will soon be charged to court.

In the same vein, operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Office of the EFCC, on Sunday, April 7, 2019 acting on intelligence report, also arrested ticket racketeers at the Rigasa Train Station.

Investigations revealed that some members of staff of the station in connivance with some touts were defrauding unsuspecting travellers and selling train tickets at a higher rate. For economy ticket of N1,300 /N1,500 they were selling at a rate of N2,000 to N5,000 and for First Class which goes for N2,500 was being sold for between N7,000 to N15,000.

Three persons, including a staff of the station and two touts have been arrested.

The Station Manager, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Parcel Booking Officer of the Kaduna Railway Station have also been invited for questioning.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

