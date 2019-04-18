EFCC Presents Another Witness Against Okupe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Thursday, at the resumed hearing of the money laundering and criminal diversion of funds involving a Senior Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, presented the fifth prosecution witness (PW5) against him.

Okupe and two companies: Value Trust Investment Ltd and Abrahams Telecoms Ltd are facing a 59-count charge of money laundering and criminal diversion of funds to the tune N702million (Seven Hundred and Two million Naira) only, before Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Maitama Abuja.

The fifth prosecution witness, Remigius Ugor, a Compliance Officer with Zenith Bank PLC, having sworn to an oath before Justice Ojukwu, told the court how N50million (Fifty Million Naira) only, was transferred into Value Trust Investment Ltd on April 3, 2012, account which Okupe was a signatory to.

Led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Ibrahim Audu, the witness stated that there was no payment to any media organisation by the defendant as at then.

After listening to arguments from both the prosecution and defence counsels over the new witness, Justice Ojukwu adjourned the case to May 14 and 15, 2019, for cross-examination of the witness and continuation of the trial.

