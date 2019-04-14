Breaking News

Fake Loverboy Bags One Year for $15,000 Online Fraud

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Ohiaeri Stanley Chukwudi has been convicted and sentenced to one month in prison with an option of N150,000 as fine for love scam.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Chukwudi on one-count charge of cheating.

The anti-graft commission said Chukwudi while posing as William Robert, residing in Texas, United States of America, lured Olivia, Jesse Marie and Kristiana into a romantic relationship. He conned them of a total sum of $15,000.

He was arraigned before Justice Sylvanus Oriji of a Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court, Apo, on a one-count charge of cheating.

The count reads: “That you, Ohiaeri Stanley Chukwudi, alias Williams Robert, sometimes in February 2019 at Abuja, within the judicial division of this honourable court while acting as William Robert resident in Texas, United States of America, did cheat by fraudulently inducing Olivia, Jesse Marie and Christiana to deliver to you the total sum of $15,000 (Fifteen Thousand Dollars) under the guise of being in a romantic relationship with them and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code, Laws of the Federation (Abuja) 1990.”

He pleaded “guilty” to the charge.

In view of his plea, Justice Oriji convicted and sentenced him to one month in prison with an option of N150,000 as fine.

Author: News Editor

8574 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
NLC Cautions FG on Oil Subsidy Removal
by
Police Kill 9 Suspected Robbers on Abuja-Kaduna Highway
by
Police Arrest 5 Officers Over Killing of Lady in Lagos

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

April 2019
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Headlines »