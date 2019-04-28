Fatal Accident Claims 5 Lives in Auchi

Five lives were reportedly lost in a fatal road accident that occurred Sunday morning on the Benin-Abuja highway, by Jattu Junction, Auchi, Etsako West local government area of Edo state.

It was also reported that six other persons sustainned varying degrees​ of injuries in the accident that occurred at about 11am, which caused a girdlock in the ever busy Abuja expressway.

It was gathered that a cement-laden truck, marked ‘Dangote’, that was heading towards Benin from Abuja end of the road, lost control and rammed into several vehicles held by traffic at the junction.

Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anthony Oko, who confirmed the accident, described it as a mutipple accident.

He however blamed it on to tyre burst.

“The truck coming towards Benin had a tyre burst and in the process, lost control and rammed into the vehicles (held by traffic) and stalls selling various wares by the road side.

“Fifteen people were involved in in the accident, five died while six sustained various degrees​ of injuries. Seven vehicles were involved in the accident,” he said.

Oko disclosed that the dead were taken to the morgue while those injured were taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

