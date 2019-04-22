Father, Mother Arrested for Selling Baby for N850,000 in Imo State

A 23-year-old woman and husband have been arrested for selling their six hours old baby boy for N850,000.

The mother, Chinonye Oparaocha, reportedly sold her baby six hours after his birth.

According to Imo State Police Command, the event which happened on February 2, 2019, took place at a clinic along Nekede road in Owerri, the state capital.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Rabiu Ladodo, who paraded the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Owerri on Saturday, described the crime as “absurd and irritating.”

Ladodo said the suspects would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

The Commissioner noted that it was unbelievable that the mother of the newborn, conspired with the other suspects to trade the child after delivery.

“The other suspects are Confidence Anyanwu, 28; Duru Christian, 38; George Iyowuna, 38, and William Cynthia, 44,” he said.

Chinonye said she sold the baby in connivance with Anyanwu, a 28-year-old nurse and husband, Amaeze Anyanwu.

It was gathered that Amaeze who has since ran away carried the 6-hour-old baby to Port-Harcourt, Rivers to give it to one Duru Christian, who was said to be waiting for him.

As soon as Amaeze arrived, Chistian met with him alongside another individual named George Iyowuna and exchange the baby for N850,000.

However, the bubble burst on April 13 when operatives of the Scorpion Squad of the state police command arrested nearly all the suspects involved in the case.

Also, they were able to recover the baby boy who has already been named Abiya William.

Efforts are ongoing to arrest the other members involved in selling off the child, the police said.

The Commissioner said: “On February 8, 2019, at an undisclosed clinic on Nekede Road in the Owerri West LGA, one Chinonye Oparaocha was delivered of a baby boy.

“The woman immediately conspired with one Confidence Anyanwu, a nurse and native of Umuhu Okwuato in the Aboh Mbaise LGA, in company with her husband, Amanze Anyanwu (at large), and carried the six hours old baby to Port Harcourt in Rivers State, where one Duru Christian, was standing by.”

