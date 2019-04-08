Father, Son Arrested for Sleeping, Impregnating 14-year-old Girl House Help

A 44-year-old man and his 19-year-old son have been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl.

The Lagos State Police Command’s spokesperson, Bala Elkana, said in a press statement that the case was reported at the gender unit of the command by the mother of the victim.

He said that the unit received a complaint that a minor was being raped by her sister’s husband, identified as Kabiru Oke of No. 1, Olatikupo Street, Egbeda, and his son, Oke Faruq, 19, living within the same premises with his father.

He said that the girl had been living with the suspects for some time now, and that her sister’s husband started having carnal knowledge of her since last October.

“The second suspect, being the son of the first suspect, started having unlawful carnal knowledge of the same minor on January 10, 2019.

“The suspects have constantly threatened to kill the victim if she ever tells anybody about the affairs. The victim exposed them when her mother suspected some changes in her and discovered that she was pregnant,” Elkana said.

The spokesperson said that the girl had been taken to Mirabel Centre by the gender unit of the police command for medical examination, while the two suspects had been arrested and charged to a magistrate court.

“The case was, however, adjourned till May 13, 2019, while the suspects were remanded in Kirikiri Prisons,” he said.

