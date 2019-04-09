FG Urges Nigerians to Factcheck Before Studying Medicine in Ukraine Universities

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole has warned Nigerians who intend to study medicine in Ukraine to verify the authenticity of the institution before enrolment.

Adewale gave the advice through the ministry’s Director, Media and Public Relations, Mrs. Boade Akinola, in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the Federal Government had recently been notified by the Ukrainian Ministry of Health that it could not guarantee the quality of education delivered by the Odessa National Medical University.

The Odessa National Medical University is a government university in the city of Odessa, Ukraine.

He noted that the decision by the Ukrainian Ministry of Health was based on the result of an International Monitoring Study of Quality of Higher Medical Education conducted in Ukrainian Medical Universities on March 25.

The Minister quoted the Ukrainian Education Ministry as saying that Odessa Medical University had exempted itself from the study by International Monitoring Study of Quality of Higher Medical Education in Ukraine.

He, therefore, warned intending Nigerian students seeking admission to institutions in Ukraine to note the development before submitting their applications to the affected institution.

