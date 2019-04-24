Breaking News

Gateman Rejects House Offer for Borehole in His Community

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

A gateman has rejected the offer of a house as parting gift from his Indian employer and instead requested for a borehole to be constructed for his community.

Musa Usman, who hails from Giljimmi, a Fulani settlement in Birniwa Local Government Area of Jigawa State, lives with his family in a thatched house.

Usman, who has served the Indian national, who is the Managing Director of Jawa International Limited, a pharmaceutical company based in Lagos, was leaving his boss after 25 years of service, to join his family in the village.

When Usman was leaving, Mr. V. Verghese, MD of Jawa International Limited, decided to build a house for him in appreciation of his diligent service while he was his gateman.

However Usman, whose community is suffering from acute water shortage, rejected the offer of a house and in its place requested for the construction of a borehole for his people.

The people in Usman’s community, who hitherto had to trek long distance to fetch drinking water, are now relieved from the anguish of not only the long trek but also of drinking unclean water.

In his response, Usman thanked Verghese for the kind gesture, saying he had no regret rejecting the house offer.

Author: News Editor

8643 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
EFCC Arraigns Woman Over Alleged N5m Fraud
by
Police Parade Suspected killers of Afuze Police Officers
by
Akwa Ibom North West: Sen Akpabio’s Legal Team Inspects Election Materials as PDP Kicks

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

April 2019
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Headlines »