Gombe Govt. Imposes Curfew on Gombe Metropolis

The Gombe State Government has imposed a curfew on the Gombe metropolis, effective from Saturday to 6am on Sunday.

Tension heightened when Kalari boys and some Boys Brigade members had a confrontation when the bodies of the slain boys were being taken for burial from the State Specialist Hospital at Jekadafari Quarters of the state capital.

The directive was given in a statement signed by the Acting Secretary to the State Government, Mr James Pisagih, in Gombe.

The acting SSG stated that the situation would be reviewed after the restoration of normalcy.

“After due consultation with the Heads of security agencies in the state in response to the prevailing security situation in the state, especially Gombe metropolis.

“Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo has approved the imposition of curfew in Gombe metropolis with immediate effect from today April 27 to 28 6am,” he stated.

He stated that only officials on essential services were allowed to move around and they must produce evidence of such.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that on April 22, a vehicle killed ten members of the Boys Brigade during Easter procession in the metropolis, while 30 others sustained various degree of injuries.

