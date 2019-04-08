Group Accuses Auchi Poly Rector of Employing Son ,12 Members of Family

A group, Equity and Justice (EJ), has accused the Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Auchi,Edo State, Dr. Momodu Jimah, of employing his son and 12 members of his family in employment scam set to rock the institution to its foundation.

The group accused him of abuse of office

The Rector who was specifically accused of employing his son and placing him above his qualification and competence, was also faulted over the employment of 250 staff, including about 12 members of his immediate family, as staff of the institution, without following due process.

The group therefore called on the federal government to sanction the Rector over the irregularities.

Recall that Jimah had during the Polytechnic’s 25th convocation ceremony, said the institution employed 250 staff as part of practical steps towards solving the acute manpower shortage besetting the school.

But the group in a statement signed by its Director of Publicity, John Izuagbe, said they have reasons to fault the appropriateness or otherwise of the recruitment without strict adherence to the process and staff audit to ascertain the exact numbers, competence and qualities of those said to have been employed by him.

They alleged that the recruitment of the 250 is at variance to the enabling laws as regards recruitment into the federal public service which said all vacancies shall be advertised in at least two newspapers circulating nationally, giving prospective candidates a minimum of six weeks within which to apply.

Izuagbe therefore urged the appropriate ministry to investigate the employment scam and apply necessary sanctions where it is established that the rector has over stepped his bounds.

But in a swift reaction, the Public Relations Officer of the Polytechnic, Mustapha Oshiobugie, said the the school followed due process to recruit its staff.

He said; “The polytechnic duly employed 250 staff to fill the existing vacancies in the institution. All due processes were followed.”

Commenting on the issue of 12 members of the Rector’s family allegedly employed, the PRO said there was nothing wrong in employing any qualified members of the Rector’s family.

“lf anybody of the family member is qualified, does that mean that such person will not be employed? If the Rector has a son who wants to attend the polytechnic and he is qualified for the department he wants to go, is it because his father is a Rector he would not be taken or get a qualified job?

“What i am saying in real sense is that all those that were appointed were qualified, duly interviewed, everything followed the due process,” he said.

