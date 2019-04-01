Harvest of Sorrow as 43 Killed, Bank Manager Kidnapped in Zamfara

Zamfara State has a fair share of blood shed and horror over the weekend as armed bandits on Saturday attacked some communities in the state, killing no fewer than 43 people.

This is as a bank manager was also kidnapped in the state capital, Gusau.

The attackers invaded Kursasa, Kurya and Gidan Achali communities in Shinkafi Local Government Area of the state shooting sporadically.

Residents say over 43 people, mainly farmers, were killed in the attacks. The police, however, say 10 people were killed.

“At Gidan Achali community alone, over 20 people were massacred. And at Kursasa community, 10 people were killed while at Kurya, 13 persons were reported dead,” an official of the Shinkafi Local Government Area said, asking not to be named.

He said the “number of people killed at Gidan Achali community is terrible because the high number of casualties in the area is worrisome.”

The source lamented that despite the repeated attacks on Shinkafi and other local governments in Zamfara, the armed persons still moved freely during the act without being challenged by any security operative.

“It is just like there is no constituted authority in Zamfara State. Nobody cares about our lives.

“We have now become easy prey for bandits in Shinkafi,” he said.

When contacted, the Zamfara police spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, said only 10 people were killed at an onion farm in Kursasa community.

He said security personnel have been mobilised to the area.

Meanwhile, a bank manager was kidnapped in Gusua of Saturday. Yusif Dare, said to be the branch manager of a First Bank branch in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State, was abducted along with two of his relatives.

The victims were kidnapped at Dare’s residence at Gada Biyu in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

Dare is said to be a younger brother to an All Progressives Congress governorship aspirant in the state, Dauda Dare.

A relative of the victims confirmed the kidnap to journalists in Gusau.

He said the kidnappers stormed the house at about 9:00 p.m. on Saturday and whisked the victims away.

He said the kidnappers are yet to contact the victims’ family

He said: “the abduction had thrown the entire Lawal Dare family into serious confusion and fear.”

He appealed to the security agents to ensure the release of the victims.

When contacted, the Zamfara police spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the kidnap. He said efforts have been intensified to rescue the victims and track the kidnappers.

